Trump picks new acting intelligence chief

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he will name Joseph Maguire, the current director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as the country's new acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI)."I am pleased to inform you that the Honorable Joseph Maguire, current director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be named Acting Director of National Intelligence, effective August 15th," Trump tweeted."Admiral Maguire has a long and distinguished...career in the military, retiring from the US Navy in 2010. He commanded at every level, including the Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a National Security Fellow at Harvard University," the president tweeted.Trump also tweeted that the resignation of current deputy director of national intelligence, Sue Gordon, will take effect on Aug. 15, the same day as that of outgoing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats.Coats was sworn in as the fifth DNI in March 2017. He frequently appeared out of step with Trump over policy and intelligence issues, including the alleged Russian interference.The DNI serves as the principal intelligence adviser to the White House, and heads the US Intelligence Community, a federation of 17 federal intelligence agencies from the civilian and military sectors.The role was created in the wake of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 in order to prevent further intelligence failures.