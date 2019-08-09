Argentine students travel to China to learn about culture, technology

A total of 10 Argentine students travelled to China Thursday as part of a scholarship program to learn about its culture and technology.The Seeds for the Future Program, granted by local branch of the Chinese technological giant Huawei, gives students the opportunity to be trained in information and communications technology in China for three weeks, as well as a cultural immersion experience, Director of Institutional Relations for Huawei Argentina Juan Jose Bonora told Xinhua."Huawei's idea is to bet on knowledge, innovation and information transfer to the local people, to train our own people (in Argentina). We train them in China because we want it to be an unforgettable experience," Bonora said.Juan Cruz Lima, a scholar recipient who studies electronic engineering at Cordoba's National Technological University, said that the opportunity to be trained by Huawei's manufacturers is one of the highlights of the program.The scholarship "is great (because we can) get training. In addition, it offers an intercultural experience," Cruz Lima said.During the first week of the program, Bonora said, the students will travel around in Beijing, where they can get to know the Chinese language and culture. They will then head to Shenzhen in southern China, where Huawei's headquarters is located and where the training begins."We train (the students) on the latest technologies, such as 5G and the cloud. They can participate in this at our university and at our laboratories," Bonora said."The idea is that when they come back ... they can apply that knowledge and work with us, for example," he said.More than 450 students from 55 educational institutions applied for the scholarship program, and the finalists are from public and private universities from provinces of Salta, Santa Fe, Cordoba, Tucuman and Buenos Aires.Since its start in 2017, the Huawei-funded program chooses 10 Argentine students every year to travel to China.