Personnel from the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan take part in explosive searching and removal training at a training base in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Aug. 8, 2019. The China-Kyrgyzstan "Cooperation-2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was launched Tuesday. The exercise is the first joint exercise conducted by similar forces of the two countries. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

Personnel from the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan exchange experiences in fighting at a training base in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Aug. 8, 2019. The China-Kyrgyzstan "Cooperation-2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was launched Tuesday. The exercise is the first joint exercise conducted by similar forces of the two countries. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

Personnel from the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan take part in communication training at a training base in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Aug. 8, 2019. The China-Kyrgyzstan "Cooperation-2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was launched Tuesday. The exercise is the first joint exercise conducted by similar forces of the two countries. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

Personnel from the Chinese People's Armed Police Force and the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan take part in battlefield rescue training at a training base in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Aug. 8, 2019. The China-Kyrgyzstan "Cooperation-2019" joint counter-terrorism exercise was launched Tuesday. The exercise is the first joint exercise conducted by similar forces of the two countries. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)