New railway marshalling station of Chinese company starts operation in China's Hebei

The first fully loaded freight train pulls out of the new railway marshalling station of the PetroChina North China Petrochemical Company in Renqiu, Cangzhou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 8, 2019. The completion and operation of the new railway marshalling station marks the end of the upgrading and reconstructing program that would expand the company's annual processing capacity to 10 million tonnes. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

