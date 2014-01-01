UN chief urges India, Pakistan to exercise “maximum restraint” over Kashmir

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday once again called on India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" amid tensions over Kashmir."The secretary-general has been following the situation in Jammu and Kashmir with concern and makes an appeal for maximum restraint," according to a statement issued by the UN chief's spokesman."The position of the United Nations on this region is governed by the Charter of the United Nations and applicable Security Council resolutions," it said."The secretary-general also recalls the 1972 Agreement on bilateral relations between India and Pakistan, also known as the Simla Agreement, which states that the final status of Jammu and Kashmir is to be settled by peaceful means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations."Hua Chunying, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, on Friday also called on Pakistan and India to resolve their disputes through dialogue and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.Hua's remarks came after Pakistan announced on Wednesday a downgrade in diplomatic relations with India and the suspension of bilateral trade.On Monday, an Indian presidential decree revoked Article 370 of India's constitution that guaranteed special rights to Kashmir.In the lead-up to the move, India sent thousands of additional troops to the disputed region, imposing a crippling curfew, shutting down telecommunications and internet, and arresting political leaders.AFP reported on Friday that Indian authorities said they would ease the curfew in Kashmir so the Muslim-majority population can go to Friday prayers.But the giant Jama Masjid mosque in Srinagar remained closed. "People are allowed to pray within their neighborhood, there is no restriction on that," Dilbag Singh, Kashmir director general of police said.