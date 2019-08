RELATED ARTICLES: Chinese traders targeted in Kyrgystan crime spree

A court in Kyrgyzstan has ordered former president Almazbek Atambayev held in custody until August 26, a spokesman said Friday, after he was detained in a major security operation at his home that sparked unrest by his supporters.Atambayev was detained by security services on Thursday at his residence in the village of Koi-Tash near the capital Bishkek.