US PPI for final demand edges up 0.2 pct in July: report

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/10 10:23:00





Final demand prices moved up 0.1 percent in both June and May. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index rose 1.7 percent for the 12 months ended in July.



The index for final demand goods rose 0.4 percent in July, the largest increase since a 1.0-percent jump in March. Over 80 percent of the broad-based advance is attributable to prices for final demand energy, which rose 2.3 percent.



The index for final demand goods less foods and energy inched up 0.1 percent, and prices for final demand foods increased 0.2 percent.



The index for final demand services declined 0.1 percent in July after rising for five consecutive months. The decrease is attributable to prices for final demand services less trade, transportation, and warehousing, which moved down 0.3 percent.



In contrast, the indexes for final demand trade services and for final demand transportation and warehousing services both advanced 0.2 percent.

