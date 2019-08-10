A spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
of China in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday denounced the remarks made by the U.S. State Department spokesperson on Thursday as a blatant slander against China, which has confounded right with wrong and again exposed U.S. gangster logic and hegemonic thinking.
It is reported the U.S. State Department spokesperson said at a news briefing on Thursday that "leaking an American diplomat's private information ... is what a thuggish regime would do" and that "American diplomats ... meet with opposition protesters, not just in Hong Kong or China." In response, the spokesperson for the commissioner's office said that China deplores and firmly opposes the remarks.
The Chinese spokesperson said that instead of regretting and stopping its arbitrary interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's domestic affairs, the U.S. side has made venomous and unfounded allegations against the Chinese government for the leak of the information. It perceives China with malice, which again reveals its dark mentality.
The spokesperson pointed out that the U.S. State Department spokesperson seems to take it for granted that it is the job of American diplomats to collude with local anti-government and even separatist forces everywhere around the world. Such acts arbitrarily undermine other countries' sovereignty and security despite their opposition and indignation, and show little regard for international law and basic norms governing international relations, including non-interference in other countries' internal affairs.
The international community is all too familiar with the examples of such gangster logic and hegemonic acts, and knows only too well how much harm they have done to the world, the spokesperson added.
The spokesperson emphasized that what is done in darkness will eventually come to light. "We again sternly urge the U.S. side to abide by international law and norms governing international relations, and stop its wrong actions of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs and undermining their sovereignty and security. Otherwise, it would only shoot itself in the foot and meet with international opprobrium."