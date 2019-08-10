At least 60 people killed in Tanzania in petrol tanker explosion: official

At least 60 people were killed on the spot Saturday after an overturned petrol tanker exploded in Morogoro region, about 200 km from the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, said an official.Seventy others were critically burned as they tried to scoop fuel coming out of the tanker, said Stephen Kebwe, Morogoro regional commissioner."We are in a horrible situation as rescuers, including soldiers from Tanzania People's Defense Force, are at the scene trying to save the lives of the victims," Kebwe told Xinhua on the phone.The number of deaths could rise as some of the victims were critically burnt and rushed to the Morogoro regional hospital, said kebwe."Thirty-nine victims were referred to the Muhimbili National Hospital for specialized treatment," Kebwe added.