13 dead, 16 missing in typhoon-triggered barrier lake burst in east China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/10 18:10:04
Thirteen people are dead and 16 others are missing as of 2 p.m. on Saturday due to a barrier lake burst as Typhoon Lekima swept through Zhejiang Province in eastern China, the local publicity department said.

Typhoon-triggered heavy rainstorms hit the Yongjia County and caused a landslide that blocked the rivers with a maximum 10-m water level, trapping 120 villagers.

More than 300 local armed police, public security officers and other social rescuers were dispatched to the scene.

Rescue work is underway.

