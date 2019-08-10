13 dead, 16 missing in typhoon-triggered barrier lake burst in east China

RELATED ARTICLES: Around 1 mln people relocated in eastern China as Typhoon Lekima strikes

Thirteen people are dead and 16 others are missing as of 2 p.m. on Saturday due to a barrier lake burst as Typhoon Lekima swept through Zhejiang Province in eastern China, the local publicity department said.Typhoon-triggered heavy rainstorms hit the Yongjia County and caused a landslide that blocked the rivers with a maximum 10-m water level, trapping 120 villagers.More than 300 local armed police, public security officers and other social rescuers were dispatched to the scene.Rescue work is underway.