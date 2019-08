Saudi Arabia announced Saturday that the total number of pilgrims reached 2,489,406, increased 117,731 individuals than last year.General Authority for Statistics said in a statement on the Saudi Press Agency that the total pilgrims included 1,855,027 pilgrims from places outside the kingdom, while the number of domestic pilgrims reached 634,379.The authority stated that the number of male pilgrims reached 1,385,234, and the total number of female pilgrims reached 1,104,172.