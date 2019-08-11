Car bomb explosion kills two UN officials in eastern Libya

A car bomb explosion on Saturday killed two United Nations officials in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi, according to a local source."Two of the staff of the UN Mission were killed and another was injured in a car bomb explosion, as a convoy of UN vehicles was passing in front of a local mall in Hawari neighborhood of Benghazi," the source told Xinhua."The explosion also injured eight civilians, all of whom are Libyans," the source said.Last month, a car bomb explosion hit a funeral of a former army official in Benghazi, killing four people and injuring more than 30 others.Benghazi, Libya's second largest city, is controlled by the east-based army, which is currently engaged in a deadly armed conflict against the UN-backed government over the control of the capital Tripoli.Libya has been mired in conflicts and chaos ever since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.