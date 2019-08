RELATED ARTICLES: Gas poisoning kills 7 at South China paper mill

Five people were killed in a suspected gas poisoning in a hotpot restaurant in Qingdao, capital of east China's Shandong Province Saturday.At 10:40 a.m., local police received a report that five people died from suspected gas poisoning in a downtown hotpot restaurant.Investigation on the cause of the incident and the identities of the five people is underway.