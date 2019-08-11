Men's team qualification of table tennis event at 2nd Youth Games of China

Zhang Chaoyue of Anhui Province Delegation competes during the men's team qualification against Peng Feilong of Shanghai Delegation of table tennis event at the 2nd Youth Games of the People's Republic of China in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Aug. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Li Xunyu of Shaanxi Province Delegation competes during the men's team qualification against Lyu Beijing of Beijing Delegation of table tennis event at the 2nd Youth Games of the People's Republic of China in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province on Aug. 10, 2019. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)