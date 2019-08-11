Suspense crime film ‘The Trapped’ to hit Chinese mainland theaters in late August

The promotional material of The Trapped Photo: Courtesy of Zhuo Zi



Suspense film The Trapped, directed by Chinese director Wu Qi and starring Chinese actress Wang Zhener and US actor Robert Knepper, will hit theaters in the Chinese mainland on August 30, according to a trailer for the film released on Friday.

The film focuses on the survivor of a fire who is also accused of murder.

In the film, Wang plays the lead character whose "confused and anxious image add more suspense to the film," according to a press release.

In the press release, Knepper, who played the villain "T-Bag" in the US TV series Prison Break, is called an "expert villain" and that his performance in the film "will not let you down."