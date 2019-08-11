Suspense crime film ‘The Trapped’ to hit Chinese mainland theaters in late August

The promotional material of The Trapped Photo: Courtesy of Zhuo Zi
The film focuses on the survivor of a fire who is also accused of murder.
In the film, Wang plays the lead character whose "confused and anxious image add more suspense to the film," according to a press release.
In the press release, Knepper, who played the villain "T-Bag" in the US TV series Prison Break, is called an "expert villain" and that his performance in the film "will not let you down."