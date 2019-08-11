Learning Chinese

Chat attack

consumable product

消耗品

(xiāohàopǐn) 

A: My glasses broke again. They fell off while I was playing basketball yesterday and I stepped on them.

我的眼镜又坏了,昨天打篮球时掉到了地上,被我自己踩碎了。

(wǒ de yǎnjìnɡ yòu huài le, zuótiān dǎlánqiú shí diàodào le dìshànɡ, bèiwǒ zìjǐ cǎisuì le.) 

B: If I remember correctly, this is already the third time you've broken your glasses this year.

我没记错的话,已经是今年第三次弄坏你的眼镜了。

(wǒ méijìcuò de huà, yǐjīnɡ shì jīnnián dìsāncì nònɡhuài nǐ de yǎnjìnɡ le.)

A: It's cost me quite a bit of money to fix them. This time I'm going to have to change to a new pair.

修眼镜已经花了我很多钱了,这次还得换一副新的。

(xiū yǎnjìnɡ yǐjīnɡ huā le wǒ hěnduō qián le, zhècì hái děi huàn yīfù xīn de.)

B: You should buy a pair of cheap exercise glasses. Then you can save lots of money.

你还是买一副便宜的运动眼镜吧,能省下不少钱。

(nǐ háishì mǎi yīfù piányì de yùndònɡ yǎnjìnɡ ba, nénɡ shěnɡxià bùshǎo qián.)  

A: For me, glasses can be considered a consumable product. 

对我来说,眼镜可以算是一个消耗品了。

(duì wǒ láishuō, yǎnjìnɡ kěyǐ suànshì yīɡè xiāohàopǐn le.)

