 ACROSS

  1 Hindu mystics

  7 Plastic food item on a set, say

 11 That guy

 14 Element added to salt

 15 Caboose, for a train

 16 State ~20 miles from Spokane, Wash.

 17 Left work before 5

 20 Challenging

 21 Agrees nonverbally

 22 Swirled treat, informally

 23 Controversial performance booster

 25 Disposable hair covers

 26 Not in eavesdropping range

 31 Instruction sequence

 34 Former Bruin Bobby

 35 "___ had it!"

 36 Baled material

 37 Neckwear organizer

 41 X-___ ("Dark Phoenix" heroes)

 42 Old Spice competitor

 43 Crispy sandwich, for short

 44 Alternative to a mailed greeting

 46 Protected natural space

 51 Often-brown eye part

 52 Pitcher's place to warm up

 56 Nonprotruding navel

 58 Oven for ceramics

 60 Paltry

 61 Entrenched anxieties, or a hint to the word hidden in 17-, 26- and 46-Across

 64 What you need to row, row, row your boat

 65 Legal wrong

 66 Mr. Met, for the Mets

 67 Ave. crossers

 68 Word before a sale price

 69 Provides food for

DOWN

  1 Many Punjabis, religiously

  2 Proved victorious in

  3 Love to pieces

  4 Stunt that might accompany a standing O

  5 Stamp-pad stuff

  6 "Already watched that movie"

  7 Nudge

  8 Officials calling fouls, for short

  9 Buffoon

 10 Like better

 11 Southern Japanese metropolis

 12 Way to sit by

 13 Spread in coleslaw

 18 Dunderhead

 19 Liberal ___ college

 24 Remove from power

 25 Drug-busting cop

 27 Strong suit

 28 Victorian or Prohibition

 29 No longer interested in

 30 Care for, as a garden

 31 George Bernard ___

 32 Lyft alternative

 33 Makeup pencils

 38 Long-legged bird

 39 Keebler being

 40 Topple (over)

 45 Least likely to flip out

 47 Melting icicle sound

 48 Willfully misleads

 49 Ready, willing and ___

 50 Only hip-hop group that performed at Live Aid

 53 Treaty goal

 54 Proofreader's catch

 55 Tree houses?

 56 Altar vows

 57 "Coolio!"

 58 Marx of Marxism

 59 ___-bitty

 62 Incomprehensibly long time

 63 Airspace management agcy.

Solution



 

