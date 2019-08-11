Puzzle

1 Hindu mystics7 Plastic food item on a set, say11 That guy14 Element added to salt15 Caboose, for a train16 State ~20 miles from Spokane, Wash.17 Left work before 520 Challenging21 Agrees nonverbally22 Swirled treat, informally23 Controversial performance booster25 Disposable hair covers26 Not in eavesdropping range31 Instruction sequence34 Former Bruin Bobby35 "___ had it!"36 Baled material37 Neckwear organizer41 X-___ ("Dark Phoenix" heroes)42 Old Spice competitor43 Crispy sandwich, for short44 Alternative to a mailed greeting46 Protected natural space51 Often-brown eye part52 Pitcher's place to warm up56 Nonprotruding navel58 Oven for ceramics60 Paltry61 Entrenched anxieties, or a hint to the word hidden in 17-, 26- and 46-Across64 What you need to row, row, row your boat65 Legal wrong66 Mr. Met, for the Mets67 Ave. crossers68 Word before a sale price69 Provides food for1 Many Punjabis, religiously2 Proved victorious in3 Love to pieces4 Stunt that might accompany a standing O5 Stamp-pad stuff6 "Already watched that movie"7 Nudge8 Officials calling fouls, for short9 Buffoon10 Like better11 Southern Japanese metropolis12 Way to sit by13 Spread in coleslaw18 Dunderhead19 Liberal ___ college24 Remove from power25 Drug-busting cop27 Strong suit28 Victorian or Prohibition29 No longer interested in30 Care for, as a garden31 George Bernard ___32 Lyft alternative33 Makeup pencils38 Long-legged bird39 Keebler being40 Topple (over)45 Least likely to flip out47 Melting icicle sound48 Willfully misleads49 Ready, willing and ___50 Only hip-hop group that performed at Live Aid53 Treaty goal54 Proofreader's catch55 Tree houses?56 Altar vows57 "Coolio!"58 Marx of Marxism59 ___-bitty62 Incomprehensibly long time63 Airspace management agcy.

Solution