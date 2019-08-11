Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Hindu mystics
7 Plastic food item on a set, say
11 That guy
14 Element added to salt
15 Caboose, for a train
16 State ~20 miles from Spokane, Wash.
17 Left work before 5
20 Challenging
21 Agrees nonverbally
22 Swirled treat, informally
23 Controversial performance booster
25 Disposable hair covers
26 Not in eavesdropping range
31 Instruction sequence
34 Former Bruin Bobby
35 "___ had it!"
36 Baled material
37 Neckwear organizer
41 X-___ ("Dark Phoenix" heroes)
42 Old Spice competitor
43 Crispy sandwich, for short
44 Alternative to a mailed greeting
46 Protected natural space
51 Often-brown eye part
52 Pitcher's place to warm up
56 Nonprotruding navel
58 Oven for ceramics
60 Paltry
61 Entrenched anxieties, or a hint to the word hidden in 17-, 26- and 46-Across
64 What you need to row, row, row your boat
65 Legal wrong
66 Mr. Met, for the Mets
67 Ave. crossers
68 Word before a sale price
69 Provides food forDOWN
1 Many Punjabis, religiously
2 Proved victorious in
3 Love to pieces
4 Stunt that might accompany a standing O
5 Stamp-pad stuff
6 "Already watched that movie"
7 Nudge
8 Officials calling fouls, for short
9 Buffoon
10 Like better
11 Southern Japanese metropolis
12 Way to sit by
13 Spread in coleslaw
18 Dunderhead
19 Liberal ___ college
24 Remove from power
25 Drug-busting cop
27 Strong suit
28 Victorian or Prohibition
29 No longer interested in
30 Care for, as a garden
31 George Bernard ___
32 Lyft alternative
33 Makeup pencils
38 Long-legged bird
39 Keebler being
40 Topple (over)
45 Least likely to flip out
47 Melting icicle sound
48 Willfully misleads
49 Ready, willing and ___
50 Only hip-hop group that performed at Live Aid
53 Treaty goal
54 Proofreader's catch
55 Tree houses?
56 Altar vows
57 "Coolio!"
58 Marx of Marxism
59 ___-bitty
62 Incomprehensibly long time
63 Airspace management agcy.
Solution