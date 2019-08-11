RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:Adventure will be found in the most unlikely of places today. Things are sure to get even more exciting if you bring friends along for the ride. Improvements made at home will be warmly welcomed by those you live with. Your lucky numbers: 1, 6, 9, 11, 18.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Your intuition will be especially sharp today, enabling you to keep your fingers on the pulse of the day. No matter how fast things may change, you will always be a step ahead of the competition. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Listen carefully to feedback from others and you will be able to quickly navigate the multitude of tasks that are before you today. You will come across some great bargains if you head to the local shopping center. ✭✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Today will be a good day to reflect on your life. Figure out what works for you, and try to adjust whatever is not working out for you. Travel is on the horizon for you and those closest to you. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You will be faced with a substantial challenge today. You will need to get all the information you can if you want to make the right moves. The stars will shine down on you when it comes to money matters. A business venture will prove extremely profitable. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Handle a financial matter as soon as it comes across your radar or it may end up becoming a major issue that will plague you for some time. A personal relationship is about to evolve to an all new level. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Recent changes have caught you unaware. It will take some time for you to get used to the new status quo. Until then it might be wise to take it easy. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The color red will point the way today, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled. Stay true to yourself and you will continue to stand tall despite someone's attempt to keep you down.✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Lady Luck will be in your corner today, so don't hesitate to take some risks. By pushing the envelope, you will end up making some major breakthroughs. Romance is in the air tonight. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)You may feel overwhelmed by the many tasks that lie before you today. Take care of what you can, but remember to take time out for your own needs. Don't be too proud to ask questions. ✭✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Emotional issues should be made a priority. If you have not been paying enough attention to that special someone, today is the day to change that. If you make relaxation a priority, your day is sure to end on a high note. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Your heart may be at odds with some decisions you have made recently. Take some time to reflect on these feelings. You will earn the praises of your colleagues if you adopt a hands-on approach to tasks. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)In order to keep from hurting your feelings, some friends may be telling you what you want to hear instead of what you need to be told. Do not be afraid of reality. Demand they give it to you straight. ✭✭✭