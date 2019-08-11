Scenery of Beidaying Grassland in SW China's Yunnan

An elderly man herds at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)
Tourists ride horses at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Tourists fly kites at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)
Tourists take photos at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)