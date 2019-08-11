Scenery of Beidaying Grassland in SW China's Yunnan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/11 17:15:55

An elderly man herds at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2019 shows the scenery of Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Tourists ride horses at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Tourists fly kites at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

Tourists take photos at Beidaying Grassland in Hekou Town of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 10, 2019. (Photo: Xinhua)


 

