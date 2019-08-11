Xinmiao Lake Grand Bridge under construction in China's Jiangxi

A laborer works at the construction site of Xinmiao Lake Grand Bridge in Duchang County of Jiujiang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Aug. 10, 2019. The Xinmiao Lake Grand Bridge under construction is designed to be 2,292.5 meters long with six lanes. After completion, the bridge will play an important role in improving regional transport and promoting tourism. (Photo: Xinhua)

