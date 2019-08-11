Talking about love

Li Yinhe Photo: Courtesy of Thinkingdom

Does real love exist in the world? Should sex be based on love? What's key when choosing the right partner? Can we get along with someone for our entire life? How can we deal with sexual harassment and domestic violence?Love and marriage are puzzles and issues that many young people have questions about. According to sociologist Li Yinhe, she has the answers to these questions.On Saturday in Beijing, Li held a media event during which she talked about her latest work Li Yinhe Talks about Love. The new book is the summary of her life-long research in understanding human relationships. In the book, Li provides readers with comprehensive and diversified views of marriage and love from the perspective of a scholar and a woman.After graduated from university in the US in 1988, Li decided to follow in the footsteps of Chinese sociologist Fei Xiaotong and carry out research in the area of gender and marriage. While her decision received some push-back, especially from her mother, Li's research has captured the attention of young people in China.In 1999, Li was elected as one of the 50 most influential Chinese by Yazhou Zhoukan (Asia Weekly) for her efforts in pushing Chinese society forward.At the media event, Li talked about her opinions about love and gender issues with the nearly 1,000 readers present."If love happens, it happens," Li said."No matter the reason, you cannot place blame in real life. From the perspective of authenticity, it is beautiful."Li noted that in her view a wife and a husband must each have their own career, income and equal position to have a happy and harmonious marriage."Women should depend on their independent work and income to establish an equal position in a family instead of relying on men," said Li."The latter is the lifestyle of traditional women, not modern women."Li told the audience that love, no matter whom it is between, is a human experience that should be valued and respected. She also noted that the desire for sex is deeply rooted in one's being and to deny or to oppress this desire is wrong.In Li's new book, an entire chapter is dedicated to answering popular questions posed by netizens. Li noted that she hopes her book can help people solve their problems in their marriages and love lives.