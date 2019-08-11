Tech giant Huawei turns to Chinese mythology for operating system name

A statue of zhuque photo: IC Hongmeng Hongmeng , the Chinese name for Huawei's newly launched HarmonyOS, was derived from Chinese mythology. The name appeared in ancient Chinese classics including Zhuangzi, a work of Taoist philosophy from the Warring States Period (475BC-221BC), and Western Han (206BC-AD25) Dynasty work Huainanzi, a representative work of Zajia, a Chinese ancient school of thought. , the Chinese name for Huawei's newly launched HarmonyOS, was derived from Chinese mythology. The name appeared in ancient Chinese classics including, a work of Taoist philosophy from the Warring States Period (475BC-221BC), and Western Han (206BC-AD25) Dynasty work, a representative work of Zajia, a Chinese ancient school of thought.

The word refers to the chaotic state of the universe before Pangu, the creator of the world in ancient Chinese mythology, split it into Heaven and Earth. It is often used as a way of referring to remote antiquity in Chinese mythology.

Besides Hongmeng, Huawei has previously used many names from Chinese mythology, such as the qilin (Chinese unicorn) and three of the Four Auspicious Beasts - zhuque (Vermilion Bird of the South), xuanwu (Black Turtle of the North) and baihu (White Tiger of the West).

Media outlets and Chinese netizens have seen Huawei's use of these names in a positive light, as they stand for Chinese wisdom and ancient people's imagination and spirit of exploration.