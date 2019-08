The second phase of the expansion project of Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center is seen under construction on Friday in South China's Hainan Province. The project, with a construction area of nearly 200,000 square meters, has attracted investment of 1.4 billion yuan ($198 million). The project aims to advance the construction of the Hainan (China) Pilot Free Trade Zone and further improve the opening-up of the modern services industry. Photo: IC