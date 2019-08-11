Murray to return to singles this week

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray said Friday he will return to singles competition this week at the ATP Cincinnati Masters, seven months after having right hip surgery he feared might end his career.The British star posted a photo of himself on his Facebook page on court while yelling with a clenched right fist and the caption, "That feeling when you accept a wildcard for the singles in Cinci... #LetsDoThis #HereWeGo."His first match in Cincinnati in the final major tuneup for the US Open will be his first competitive singles outing since the Australian Open in January.