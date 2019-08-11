Qingdao celebrates maritime festival

Qingdao in East China's Shandong Province is celebrating its maritime festival which runs from August 9 to 18, with yachting races taking center stage.The marquee event for the festival is the Qingdao International Yachting Race, which will take place from August 14 to 18.The Qingdao optimist yachting race is also featured in the festival, with more than 200 athletes from eight countries participating in the nine-day race, which started Thursday.A popular local yachting event - the Mayor Cup - was also held on Saturday.