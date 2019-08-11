Kim guides test-fire of another new weapon: media

North Korea
n leader Kim Jong-un
has guided the test-fire of another new weapon, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.
When inspecting the new weapon at a launching site on Saturday, Kim said that the new weapon, which was developed to suit the "terrain condition" of the country, has "advantageous tactical character different to the existing weapon systems," the report said.
Kim expressed "great satisfaction" over the testing firings, which verified that the new weapon system performs as designed, the KCNA report said.
This was the North Korea's fifth launch of projectiles since July 25.
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had received a "beautiful" letter from Kim.
Trump told the press that he received a "three-paged" "very beautiful letter" from Kim on Thursday, in which Kim expressed dissatisfaction with the US-South Korea military exercises.
Trump also believed that he and Kim would be having another meeting, without mentioning the possible date and location.
The denuclearization negotiations between the US and North Korea have been stalled since the second summit between Trump and Kim ended with no agreement in February in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi.
At the end of June, Trump and Kim met at the inter-Korean border, and the two leaders agreed to set up teams to resume the working level negotiation in weeks. But the negotiation has not taken place yet.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday told the press that he was hopeful that Washington and Pyongyang would get back to the negotiating table in the coming weeks.
North Korea has conducted multiple short-range missile tests in less than two weeks. The Trump administration, Trump himself included, repeatedly downplayed the significance of these tests, pointing out that the missiles are short-ranged thus did not violate the agreement between Trump and Kim.