6m people affected after Typhoon Lekima slams into East China

Police rescue an elderly woman trapped by floods in Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday. Urban regions of the city suffered power cuts, shortages of tap water and disruption to communications after Typhoon Lekima hit the province on Saturday. Photo: VCG

More than 6 million people have been affected by Typhoon Lekima after it made landfall Saturday in eastern China's Zhejiang Province.As of 5 pm Sunday, the super typhoon left 6.51 million people impacted in the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong and Fujian as well as the city of Shanghai, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Authorities have relocated some 1.46 million people, the ministry said.East China's Shandong Province braced for the full impact for Typhoon Lekima on Sunday, after 32 people died and 16 remained missing in Zhejiang Province where the storm first made landfall.The typhoon is expected to lash Shandong's coastline late Sunday, bringing strong winds and torrential rains, the National Meteorological Center warned on Sunday.By midday Sunday, more than 35,000 hectares of crops had already been destroyed and 57 houses had collapsed, causing direct economic losses of 94.79 million yuan ($13.4 million), the statement reads.Shandong air traffic management bureau said the typhoon will impact airports of the area. Forty-seven flights have been adjusted, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The Shandong education department also ordered all primary and secondary schools and kindergartens not to hold activities.Lekima, the ninth typhoon this year, landed around 1:45 am Saturday in Zhejiang, bringing heavy rainstorms and triggering flash floods in the province.