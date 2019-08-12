6 shot, wounded at street party in West Chicago

Six people were shot and wounded at a street party in West Chicago early Sunday morning when a gunman opened fire into a crowd of more than 100 people at a street party, CBS reported.All the six were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive."Several altercations" occurred at the gathering, then someone started shooting from a light-colored sedan. Police responded around 2:47 a.m., and found six victims, a 25-year-old man and five women aged between 27 and 38.Chicago encountered the worst weekend of gun violence so far this year last weekend, when seven people were killed and 52 others were wounded in a string of shootings.