North Korea, Pakistan express support for China’s stand on Hong Kong affairs

People wave the Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region at a pier in Tsim Sha Tsui of Hong Kong, South China, August 8, 2019. Photo: Xinhua

North Korea and Pakistan were among countries which have voiced support for China's position on the situation in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), and oppose foreign interference in China's internal affairs.A spokesperson for North Korea's foreign ministry said on Sunday that North Korea fully supports the stand and measures of China to "defend the sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of the country and safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong," the Korean Central News Agency reported on Sunday.Foreign forces have become outspoken in their attempt to destroy the security and order of Hong Kong society by interfering in the Hong Kong affairs and the internal affairs of China, the spokesperson said, noting that "North Korea expresses its concern over this attempt and opposes and rejects it."The spokesperson stressed that it is North Korea's principled stand that any county, organization and individual should not be allowed to destroy the sovereignty and security of China and the "one country, two systems," as Hong Kong is China's Hong Kong, according to the Korean Central News Agency report.This is the second time that North Korea has officially expressed its support for China over the Hong Kong situation.Rodong Sinmun, North Korea's official newspaper, published an article in late July supporting the measures taken by the Chinese government in response to the recent situation in Hong Kong."The affairs of Hong Kong are the internal affairs of China, and should be settled in conformity with the desire of the Chinese people without any external interference," the article said.Other than North Korea, Pakistan also showed its support to China on the issue.The Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said at a press briefing last week that Pakistan believes Hong Kong's affairs are China's internal affairs, according to the ministry's website."We, therefore, understand the measures taken by the Central government of China and the Hong Kong SAR government to safeguard national sovereignty and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," said the spokesperson.The spokesperson added that "We believe stability and prosperity in Hong Kong would soon resume. We also believe that all countries should uphold international law and the basic norms of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries."