US biggest destroyer of Asia-Pacific stability

South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold placards reading "No War Exercise!" to show opposition to the joint military exercises between the US and South Korea near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea on August 6. Photo: IC

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on August 3 accused China of "destabilizing" the Indo-Pacific region, claiming China has become an unstable force in the Indo-Pacific region while the US acts like the defender of regional order.However, the truth is that the US is the real destroyer of regional stability. The impact of the Trump administration's policies on Asia-Pacific regional order can be observed everywhere.Due to its "America First" policy, the Trump administration has made quite a few major foreign strategy adjustments. The result has permeated into almost all areas of US foreign policy. Washington's diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region is no exception.To begin with, the US seeks to change the region's political landscape. Washington has been promoting its Indo-Pacific Strategy and courting India, so as to change the geopolitical sphere of the traditional Asia-Pacific region. South Asia was never part of it before and India's interaction with Asia-Pacific countries was relatively limited. That being said, US Indo-Pacific Strategy will inevitably change the Asia-Pacific configuration and complicate the games among powers.When it comes to economics, US adjustments to its trade policies have hindered the development of economic and trade cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Despite problems arising during development of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), Asia-Pacific countries reached a consensus during previous APEC meetings to promote the construction of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP).The US was not interested in this plan and instead launched the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), or trade unilateralism, based on its hegemonic interests. During former US president Barack Obama's term, TPP did not include all Asia-Pacific countries. It had a negative impact on regional cooperation and weakened APEC's trade authority.When the Trump administration came to power, it withdrew from TPP and further promoted trade protectionism and trade unilateralism. As a result, trade frictions between the US and Asia-Pacific countries have increased. The development of trade cooperation mechanisms faces greater challenges, making it more difficult to build the FTAAP.The US is responsible for disrupting the order. Abandoning TPP also damaged economic stability in the Asia-Pacific region.The US has become one of the major sources of regional unrest. As the US Asia-Pacific security strategy is based on its exclusive alliance system, it is not in line with the regional situation.As non-traditional security issues have increased, Asia-Pacific countries need to cooperate on security more than ever. Constructing a more open and inclusive security mechanism is imperative for Asia-Pacific cooperation.The US, however, with its zero-sum Cold War mentality, has displaced such endeavor through efforts aimed at courting other countries to counterbalance China. The US has created disputes for the sake of maintaining hegemony. Be it the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue or the South China Sea issue, the US has hardly played a constructive role. Instead, the US has only damaged the regional situation.In spite of the US impact on political, economic and security order in the Asia-Pacific region, the US does not recognize the fact that Washington is the destroyer of regional order and presents itself as the defender. This represents a type of hegemonic mentality that turns a blind eye to regional development.As its hegemonic anxiety intensified, the US launched the rebalance to Asia-Pacific strategy and Indo-Pacific Strategy to alleviate its own decline. Meanwhile, Washington shocked the regional order by becoming the most prominent destroyer of stability.On a broader scale, with its multiple withdrawals from treaties agreed by the international community, the US is worthy of such a label. The US should reflect on its actions before accusing China of destabilizing the region.The author is secretary-general of the International Security Study Center at China Foreign Affairs University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn