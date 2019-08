The Yancheng-Nantong high-speed railway in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province is under construction on Monday. Six stations will be built along the 156.6-kilometer railway, which is designed for trains that will run at 350 kilometers per hour. It is expected to open to traffic in 2020 and cut the travel time between the two cities from about two hours to 40 minutes. Photo: VCG