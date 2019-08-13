Trump, Britain's Johnson speak over phone on ties

US President Donald Trump and Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke over phone on Monday, discussing issues including trade and global security, said the White House in a statement.The two leaders talked about "a wide range of issues including trade and global security," with Trump expressing his appreciation for London's "steadfast partnership in addressing global challenges," according to the statement released by the White House on Monday morning.The US president said he looks forward to meeting with Johnson personally in the near future, the statement added.The phone call came days after Britain announced that it would join an international maritime security mission to protect shipping in the Gulf, a mission strongly advocated by Washington to counter Iran's influence in the region but winning limited support from US allies so far.Johnson, who succeeded Theresa May as Britain's prime minister in late July, is expected to meet Trump at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France later this month.