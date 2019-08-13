Iraq reinstates over 13,000 policemen previously fired after IS seizes Mosul

Iraqi Interior Minister Yassin al-Yasiri inspects police officers in Mosul, Iraq on Aug. 11, 2019. The Iraqi Interior Ministry reinstated more than 13,000 police personnel after being fired following the extremist Islamic State (IS) militants took control of Iraq's northern city of Mosul in 2014. (Xinhua)

The Iraqi Interior Ministry reinstated more than 13,000 police personnel after being fired following the extremist Islamic State (IS) militants took control of Iraq's northern city of Mosul in 2014.Yassin al-Yasiri, Iraqi interior minister, said in a press conference during his visit to Mosul that "the ministry of interior decided to reinstate 13,252 police officers and policemen in Mosul's local police force after their files were scrutinized to confirm that they did not join the terrorist Daesh (IS group) organization during the period of its control to Mosul."For his part, Brigadier General Abdul Kareem al-Jubouri, from Nineveh's Operations Command, revealed in the press conference that the number of policemen arrested and killed by IS militants during its control of the city reached to 733, pointing out that the Nineveh police command had more than 24,000 police personnel before IS took over the city.In June 2014, IS militants took over Mosul when it made a significant blitzkrieg and seized large swathes of Iraqi territories in northern and western Iraq.In December 2017, Iraq declared victory over IS group after the Iraqi forces recaptured all the areas once seized by the extremist group.