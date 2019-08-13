Cities use matchmaking to attract talent

A hundred young people gather at a matchmaking event in Lanshanwan Farm in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province. The event saw 16 young couples joining hands. Photo: IC

The local government of Ningde in East China's Fujian Province has started offering matchmaking services to attract and retain talent to help develop its energy industry.China Youth Daily reported on Tuesday that the Ningde committee of the China Communist Youth League, , has conducted more than 20 matchmaking events for young talent who specialize in the sector since the beginning of the year, providing related services for more than 1,000 of them.Ningde is known as the world's largest manufacturing hub for polymer lithium ion batteries as its new energy industry fast develops, according to the report.The events include practical social events and cupcake DIY sessions, which have managed to put together more than 50 couples, the report said.Liu Shixiu, an employee at local Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited, who participated in the one of the latest matchmaking events in the city, told media that "I am thankful that through such an event, I could meet my dream girl."Ningde is not alone in holding such matchmaking services, with over 240 million single people in China, according to an official report.Authorities in Rongchang district, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, have also established platforms like "Voice of Youth" and "Family of Youth" to mobilize communication and exchanges between local young people, with matchmaking activities being considered as one of the key measures to attract and retain talent, according to the city's publicity Sina Weibo account in 2018.