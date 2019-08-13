China, Russia may step up 5G cooperation amid US pressure

National flags of China and Russia are seen in the Red Square, Moscow, Russia. (Photo: Xinhua)

Russia is reportedly considering implementing 5G networks with 4.4-4.99 GHz bandwidth, which is used only in China and Japan. Industry insiders say Russia's choice of bandwidth may deepen the cooperation on 5G between China and Russia amid the US crackdown on China's 5G technology.Russia's Ministry of Telecommunications and Communications proposed considering the 4.4-4.99 GHz bandwidth for the implementation of 5G networks, according to the latest draft plan for 5G technology, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.The demand for equipment at frequencies of 4.4-4.99 GHz will be low since the frequencies are adopted only by China and Japan, making it possible to build 5G networks mainly with Russia's domestic equipment, said the plan.Huawei manufactures equipment in the 4.8-4.9 GHz band for China Mobile, the Kommersant report said, citing Dmitry Konarev, a leading expert on Huawei wireless technologies in Russia."China can share its experience and provide technology to Russia on the construction of 5G networks," Zhang Hong, a research fellow at the Institute of Russian, Eastern European & Central Asian Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday."China and Russia have conducted comprehensive cooperation in many sectors, and there is huge potential in telecommunications and high-tech industry," said Zhang.Chinese tech giant Huawei will assist MTS, one of Russia's leading internet and mobile providers, in "the pilot launch of 5G networks in 2019 and 2020," said MTS in a statement, RT reported. The two parties signed an agreement when Huawei, the world's biggest telecom equipment supplier, faced a backlash from the US in the wake of the trade war."Huawei is moving into the emerging Russian 5G market after the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand banned it from building their 5G networks," said Zhang. "The cooperation between China and Russia is crucial given the background of US unilateralism."