China makes solemn representations over new US tariffs in phone call with US trade negotiators

By Agencies Source:CGTN Published: 2019/8/14 0:14:14





Chinese Vice Premier Liu He was invited by the US side to take part in a phone conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the trade issues between the two countries on Tuesday.In the phone call, China has made solemn representations to the US regarding the new tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese goods, which will be effective on September 1.The two sides also agreed to hold another phone call within two weeks.People who also joined the phone conversation were Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe.