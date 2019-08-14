Chinese journalists association denounces severe violence against reporter

RELATED ARTICLES: Condemnation pours in over brutal attack on GT reporter

The All-China Journalists Association Wednesday voiced strong indignation and condemnation over the besieging and assault of a mainland reporter by some mobsters at the Hong Kong International Airport Tuesday night.The association issued a statement and denounced the mobsters' unjustified obstruction of normal news reporting by Fu Guohao, a reporter with the Global Times, and their severe violent acts of besieging, assaulting and forcibly holding the reporter.It also expressed deep solicitude to the reporter and paid high respect to his courage as he voiced his support for Hong Kong police even in danger.