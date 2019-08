A harvester driven from Central China's Henan Province reaped rice in Liangping district, Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday. More than 2,000 harvesters from Henan, and East China's Jiangsu, Anhui and Zhejiang Provinces came to the district to help local farmers finish 80 percent of the rice-reaping work this year. It will save them more than 100 million yuan ($14 million). Photo: IC