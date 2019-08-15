Hong Kong violence faces backlash

Police officers patrol the departure hall of Hong Kong International airport on Wednesday. Flights were departing the airport largely on schedule, a day after radical protesters caused chaos with a disruptive sit-in that paralyzed the international airport for two consecutive days. Photo: AFP

Violent activities carried out by radical protesters in Hong Kong are "purely Nazi" actions, observers said on Wednesday after the rioters' attack on a reporter and a mainland traveller Tuesday midnight at Hong Kong International Airport, which triggered outrage across the mainland.Hong Kong airport authorities said Wednesday they have obtained an interim injunction from the court, forbidding anyone from deliberately or intentionally obstructing or interfering with the normal use of the airport.The move came after the facility was paralyzed for two consecutive days by illegal assemblies, and Global Times reporter Fu Guohao was illegally seized and brutally beaten up by radical protesters around midnight on Tuesday.The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong on Wednesday voiced indignation and condemnation over the brutal attack on two mainlanders by mobs at the airport.Demonstrators at the airport tore off their fake masks of "peace, rationality and non-violence," after they paralysed the airport, and seriously violated travellers' legitimate rights and interests, which brought shame to Hong Kong's international reputation, the office said in a statement on its website.The office also noted that such lawless and inhumane violent acts have gone beyond the bottom line of a civilized society, which is no different from terrorism.In addition to strongly condemning the violent incidents on Tuesday at the Hong Kong airport, Xu Luying, spokesperson of the State Council's Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said the office supports Hong Kong police to bring criminals to justice.The government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Wednesday said it severely condemns the violent acts, which are outrageous and have overstepped the bottom line of a civilized society.The police will take relentless enforcement action to bring the persons involved to justice, it said.The Hong Kong Journalists Association however drew a wave of criticism for an ambiguous and self-contradicting statement the association issued after a mainland reporter was illegally seized and assaulted at Hong Kong airport Tuesday night.It criticized the violent incident in the statement. However, the Hong Kong association urged reporters from the mainland to present their press card when reporting on massive protests, to "avoid causing misunderstandings."On Wednesday afternoon, Global Times reporters saw around 200 people protesting at the office of the association and slamming the association for its double standard, which they said seriously violates journalism ethics and has a very negative impact.

A woman (center) gives her suitcase to security guards as she tries to enter the departure gate at Hong Kong's international airport on Tuesday. Protesters blocked passengers at departure halls of the airport, a day after a sit-in forced authorities to cancel all flights at the major international hub. Photo: AFP