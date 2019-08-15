HOME >>
5.8-magnitude quake hits Socorro Island, Mexico: USGS
Source:Xinhua Published: 2019/8/15 7:47:12
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted 262 km northeast of Socorro Island, Mexico at 21:35:19 GMT on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 20.4691 degrees north latitude and 109.2401 degrees west longitude.
