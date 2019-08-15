Indian firing kills 3 Pakistani soldiers along LoC

The Pakistani army said on Thursday that three soldiers were killed in Indian forces' firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.An army statement said that the Indian army has increased firing along the LoC in its "efforts to divert attention from precarious situation" in the Indian-controlled Kashmir."Three Pakistani soldiers embraced 'shahadat' (martyrdom)," the statement from the army's Inter-Services Public Relations said on Twitter.Pakistan army responded effectively and killed five Indian soldiers and many were injured while Indian forces' bunkers were damaged, according to the statement.The statement said intermittent exchange of firing continued.Tension has been heightened after India lifted a special status for the Indian-controlled Kashmir earlier this month. In its reaction, Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations and suspended trade relations and train service with India.