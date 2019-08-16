Beijing to open to foreign capital in online audio-visual program service sector

The plan will be carried out under the city's three-year project of expanding the reform and opening-up in the service industry, The Beijing News reported Thursday.



Sixteen measures for further reform and opening-up of internet information industry are listed on the capital's schedule.



Regarding value added services of telecommunications, Beijing will relax the requirements for foreign investment in domestic virtual private network services (VPN) in the demonstration zones. However, the proportion of foreign-invested stocks shall not exceed 50%, in the field of VPN services, the report said.



Beijing's local government will provide service platforms to help companies start operation in Beijing, as well as online platforms and updated regulations for big data management and supervision.



The three-year undertaking aims to establish 10 pilot projects for an opening-up system of internet information service industry in accordance with present policies.





