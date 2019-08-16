Escalating violence in Hong Kong takes heavy toll on social order

An injured tourist is escorted by paramedics out of an encirclement of violent radicals at Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019. Two months on, the escalating violence in Hong Kong has taken a heavy toll on the social order. Violent radicals committed acts of vandalism, blocked main traffic lanes, harassed urban commuters and set fires at will. Many have called for a brake to be put on the blatant violence and for order to be restored. (Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2019 shows an injured Hong Kong police officer in south China's Hong Kong.

Violent radicals block a passage at Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.

Violent radicals block an underwater tunnel in south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 10, 2019.

Violent radicals illegally seize a reporter with "Global Times", a Beijing-based newspaper, at Hong Kong International Airport in south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.

A local police officer is knocked down by violent radicals in south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 13, 2019.

Violent radicals break and enter the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2019.

Violent radicals attempt to break and enter the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2019.

Violent radicals go after a police vehicle in North Point, south China's Hong Hong, Aug. 5, 2019.

Violent radicals break and enter the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2019.

A violent radical vandalizes the regional emblem of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region after breaking and entering the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2019.

A violent radical attacks the police with a slingshot in Sheung Wan, south China's Hong Kong, July 28, 2019.

Violent radicals attempt to break and enter the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2019.

Violent radicals set fires after blocking a road in Causeway Bay, south China's Hong Kong, Aug. 4, 2019.