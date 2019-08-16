Wild animals observed during nature-observing event at Jiatang Grassland, China's Qinghai

Tibetan gazelles and yaks are seen at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 14, 2019. Thirty-one participators gathered here to observe wild animals and ecological environment during the nature-observing event held from Aug. 12 to 14, at Jiatang Grassland, 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Tian Wenjie)

A plateau pika is seen at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 14, 2019. Thirty-one participators gathered here to observe wild animals and ecological environment during the nature-observing event held from Aug. 12 to 14, at Jiatang Grassland, 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Tian Wenjie)

A marmot is seen at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 14, 2019. Thirty-one participators gathered here to observe wild animals and ecological environment during the nature-observing event held from Aug. 12 to 14, at Jiatang Grassland, 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Tian Wenjie)

Blue sheep are seen at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 14, 2019. Thirty-one participators gathered here to observe wild animals and ecological environment during the nature-observing event held from Aug. 12 to 14, at Jiatang Grassland, 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Tian Wenjie)

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2019 shows the scenery of Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Thirty-one participators gathered here to observe wild animals and ecological environment during the nature-observing event held from Aug. 12 to 14, at Jiatang Grassland, 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Tian Wenjie)

A Tibetan gazelle is seen at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 14, 2019. Thirty-one participators gathered here to observe wild animals and ecological environment during the nature-observing event held from Aug. 12 to 14, at Jiatang Grassland, 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Zhang Dachuan)

A buteo prepares to eat at Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Aug. 14, 2019. Thirty-one participators gathered here to observe wild animals and ecological environment during the nature-observing event held from Aug. 12 to 14, at Jiatang Grassland, 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua/Zhang Dachuan)