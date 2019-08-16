New restaurant beside waterfall opens in Zhejiang

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2019/8/16 12:47:56

A newly opened restaurant is located beside an 80-meter-high waterfall at Longquan Mountain in Zhejiang Province, the highest peak in the Yangtze River Delta Region. Many tourists visit the destination in summer as the average temperature is only 19 degrees Celsius. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Qiwei)


 

Posted in: CHINA
