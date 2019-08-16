The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) has criticized certain foreign media's irresponsible comments on the situation in Hong Kong as "full of ignorance, prejudice and arrogance."In a statement published on its website late Thursday, the commissioner's office said its spokesperson lodged stern representations with the Wall Street Journal immediately after the newspaper published an editorial on Thursday, expressing strong disapproval and firm opposition.The spokesperson said the editorial, titled "The Hong Kong Stakes for Trump", distorts the truth and arbitrarily comments on the Hong Kong situation."Such irresponsible remarks are full of ignorance, prejudice and arrogance," the spokesperson pointed out."Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China, and its affairs are completely China's internal affairs which allow no foreign intervention. The editorial, however, talks about a possible 'invasion of Hong Kong' by China which 'would violate China's treaty with Britain'. Isn't that typical ignorance?""It also alleges that the SAR government is 'the real provocateur', accuses the police dedicated to enforcing the law and maintaining the order for 'brutality', and whitewashes the rioters by claiming they have 'reasonable' worries and are part of 'peaceful protests'. Isn't that typical prejudice?""Moreover, it puts on an air of a global policeman, petitions to US policymakers and even urges US president to meddle with Hong Kong affairs with 'blunt candor'. What an epitome of arrogance!"The spokesperson emphasized that the truth can never be overshadowed by ignorance, prejudice and arrogance, and the public will not be easily fooled."We urge the relevant media to immediately correct its mistakes, cover Hong Kong in an objective, impartial, balanced and responsible manner, and make constructive efforts to facilitate understanding of Hong Kong and maintain the city's rule of law, prosperity and stability," the spokesperson said.