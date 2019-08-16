China releases overall plan on new western sea-land transportation channel

Photo taken on April 26, 2019 shows the first "new international land-sea trade corridor" rail-ocean intermodal train bound for Indonesia in southwest China's Chongqing. China has released an overall plan about the country's new western sea-land transportation channel to deepen the sea-land two-way opening-up and the development of western China, according to the National Development and Reform Commission. The plan covers the period from 2019 to 2025 with an outlook extended to 2035. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Photo taken on May 22, 2019 shows a cargo ship preparing to dock at the Qinzhou Bonded Port Area in Qinzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

China has released an overall plan about the country's new western sea-land transportation channel to deepen the sea-land two-way opening-up and the development of western China, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.The plan covers the period from 2019 to 2025 with an outlook extended to 2035.The new western sea-land transportation channel is located in the hinterlands of the western regions, connecting the Silk Road Economic Belt from the north, the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road from the south and the Yangtze River economic belt.According to the plan, the new western sea-land transportation channel is strategically positioned to support the country's western regions in participating in international economic cooperation and promote the deep integration of transportation, logistics and the economy.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 26, 2018 shows Tieshan port in Beihai, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.