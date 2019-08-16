Brazil commemorates 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties with China

The Brazilian government on Thursday published a statement to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Brazil and China."Sino-Brazilian relations are currently characterized by a high degree of institutionalization and a reciprocal interest in deepening dialogue," said the Brazilian Foreign Ministry in the statement.This year the two countries co-hosted the fifth meeting of the China-Brazil High-Level Commission for Coordination and Cooperation (COSBAN) at the vice-president level, and held the third China-Brazil Foreign Ministers' Comprehensive Strategic Dialogue, the ministry noted."The dynamism of bilateral relations is further evidenced by the intense schedule of high-level visit exchanges," said the ministry.China has been "a major source of investment and Brazil's leading trading partner since 2009," and the two nations have collaborated in fields of science and technology, the ministry said, expressing the wish for further cooperation.