US state Massachusetts holds China Day to facilitate ties

A "China Day" event was held in Boston on Thursday to celebrate and promote the northeastern US state of Massachusetts' connection and cooperation with China.The Great Hall of the Massachusetts State House was full of cheers and friendly talks, as artists performed Chinese calligraphy, paper cutting, folk dances and traditional instruments inside.In his speech, Deputy Chinese Consul General in New York Qian Jin told the crowd of over 300 people that the China-US relationship, which was established 40 years ago, is now at a crossroads, making it more important than ever to build stronger connections and advance cooperation at the sub-national level."We have learned from the past four decades that both countries benefit from cooperation and lose in confrontation. Cooperation is the only right option for our two countries and has brought huge benefits to the two peoples," he noted.According to Qian, China is the third largest market for both goods and services exported from Massachusetts. These exports to China supported some 27,200 American jobs. Investment from China is also facilitating Massachusetts' development."We regard Massachusetts as an important cooperation partner," said the senior diplomat.Paul Donato, second assistant majority leader of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, said Massachusetts appreciates its relationship with China, especially the viable economic opportunities made possible through exchanges and cooperation.A number of local institutions and organizations, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra, were honored by the Chinese Consulate General in New York for their contribution to promoting China-US exchanges.Co-hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in New York and the Asian-American Caucus of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, the China Day event in Massachusetts was initiated in 2016 and held for the second time in 2017, both at the State House.