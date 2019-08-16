Huawei refutes reports of spying on Ugandan opposition politicians

RELATED ARTICLES: Huawei transfers orders from Flex

Chinese telecommunication company Huawei on Thursday refuted a US news report alleging that the company aided the Ugandan government to spy on opposition politicians.Huawei in a statement referred to the report titled Huawei Technicians Helped African Governments Spy on Political Opponents by the Wall Street Journal as unfounded, with inaccurate allegations against its business operations in the east African country.The multinational company said its code of business conduct prohibits any employees from undertaking activities that would compromise its customers or end users' data or privacy or that would breach any laws."We have also never developed any intelligence monitoring project for Uganda or signed any contract related to spying and intelligence related activities," the company said.The statement said the only security-related project that the company has in Uganda is the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. This is specifically for public security surveillance and identification of criminal activities."The training therefore we offer police officers is only how to manage the CCTV system," the statement said, while refuting allegations that the company accompanied Ugandan officers to Beijing for technical training.